ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia will host a virtual town hall Wednesday on the lethal combination of firearms and domestic violence.
The town hall is scheduled from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. via Zoom.
Webinar ID: 860 3373 9122
Password: Townhall@2
To submit a question, send your questions to this email address: USAGAN.PublicForum@usdoj.gov
Click here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.