North Korea fires suspected missile into sea off east coast

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off its eastern coast.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made on Sunday morning but provided no further details.
Japan’s prime minister’s office also says North Korea has fired a possible missile.
Some experts say North Korea is trying to pressure the U.S. government to make concessions like sanctions relief amid long-stalled disarmament talks.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.