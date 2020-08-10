PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - North Paulding High School is closed on Monday and Tuesday for a deep cleaning after nine people tested positive for COVID-19 during the first week of school.

This also comes after a viral picture of a packed hallway with very few students wearing masks. Sophomore Hannah Watters posted the photo on Twitter. She did so because of concerns for everyone's safety.

"We don't know how many people those nine people came into contact with, and then we don't know how many people aren't taking tests yet," said Watters. "And then they're coming back this week too and so it's just going to spread like wildfire in that school."

The superintendent explained in a letter sent to families that parents will be notified Tuesday evening about plans for Wednesday, which could either mean more digital learning or in-person instruction may resume. The superintendent also said that the district is working with the Department of Public Health.

"I just hope that sooner or later everyone can understand that I'm not trying to shut it down and while I did "expose" Paulding County, it was not to cancel the senior year, it was not to go after anyone, it was just to keep us all safe," said Watters.

The school district and school officials did not respond to CBS46's request for an interview or comment Monday.