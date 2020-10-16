Northbound I-75 lanes blocked after pedestrian is struck crossing expressway

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A pedestrian was killed Friday night after being struck by a vehicle while crossing northbound I-75 near Northside Drive.

Atlanta Police say the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

As a result of the accident four lanes are blocked.

