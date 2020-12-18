Northeast health district begins vaccinating healthcare workers

The Georgia Department of Health began vaccinating several healthcare workers in the northeast health district Friday morning.
“Our mission right now is to vaccinate healthcare workers,” Dr. D. Stephen Goggans Northeast Health District Health Director said.
In less than twenty-four hours after reporting a new single day record of over 500 new coronavirus cases the district received a special delivery, 1950 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
“I mean we knew we were going to get vaccine, but we didn’t know the precise arrival time until we got the noticed and could track it,” Dr. Goggans told CBS46 News.
Goggans explained that the district will vaccinate 100 healthcare workers Friday, as they formulate a schedule for next weeks vaccinations. The first two healthcare workers in the district to receive the vaccine Friday.
“I’ll be happy to because I do realize there are people that are meant to be encouraged, and the best way to encourage people is to let them see you do it,” said Dr. Farris Johnson.
“I’ve been wanting for this since I first heard they were doing the trials…I just needed some sort of normalcy, I just need to try to take my life back I guess,” Betty Nadler explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.