Not So Fast: Police warn super speeders to slow down

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The coronavirus pandemic has forced businesses across the metro to close their doors, but one thing the lethal virus has not managed to deter is motorists flying down roadways.
With people following a shelter-in-place Executive Order issued by Governor Brian Kemp, most individuals are not moving about outdoors, let alone doing much driving.
Yet, Alpharetta Police have managed to catch motorist soaring down Ga-400 at 101, 108 and 111 miles per hour.
With a post on Facebook, the department wants the public to now it is still business as usual, meaning officers are still actively enforcing the law.
