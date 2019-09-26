ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) Now that the dust has settled, the University of Georgia is being congratulated on a hard fought victory over Notre Dame on Saturday.
Officials at Notre Dame tweeted their gratitude by thanking UGA hosts and fans for their "wonderful hospitality" after the Bulldogs 23-17 victory over the Irish.
Notre Dame trustee Jimmy Dunne placed an ad in the Athens Banner-Herald saying:
"On behalf of the Notre Dame visitors, we want to thank everyone in the Georgia community for being great hosts and for all their wonderful hospitality.
It was a very special weekend in Athens. Hopefully the results will be different the next time we meet! Go Irish, Go Dawgs!"
Notre Dame trustee Jimmy Dunne placed an ad in the Athens Banner-Herald celebrating a great weekend. Thanks for the hospitality @UniversityofGA! pic.twitter.com/fPXdVIzyQq— Notre Dame (@NotreDame) September 25, 2019
It was a very classy gesture by a university known for it's athletic prowess. It could be quite some time before the two teams meet again.
The Irish were not listed on any of Georgia's upcoming scheduled through the year 2025.
