COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 21 Notre Dame at Georgia

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 21: Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) scrambles as he is pressured by Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Daelin Hayes (9) during the second half of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish v Georgia Bulldogs game on September 21, 2019 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA.(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) Now that the dust has settled, the University of Georgia is being congratulated on a hard fought victory over Notre Dame on Saturday.

Officials at Notre Dame tweeted their gratitude by thanking UGA hosts and fans for their "wonderful hospitality" after the Bulldogs 23-17 victory over the Irish.

Notre Dame trustee Jimmy Dunne placed an ad in the Athens Banner-Herald saying:

"On behalf of the Notre Dame visitors, we want to thank everyone in the Georgia community for being great hosts and for all their wonderful hospitality.

It was a very special weekend in Athens. Hopefully the results will be different the next time we meet! Go Irish, Go Dawgs!"

Image

It was a very classy gesture by a university known for it's athletic prowess. It could be quite some time before the two teams meet again. 

The Irish were not listed on any of Georgia's upcoming scheduled through the year 2025.

