COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A deputy in Cobb County has been arrested on four felony charges, including crossing guard lines with a controlled substance and violating his oath of office.
Last Monday, the Cobb County Sheriff's Office discovered contraband in the Adult Detention Center. At the request of Sheriff Owens, an internal and criminal investigation was immediately opened.
Dyimond Johnson, 30, was identified as the suspect and placed under arrest. The Sheriff's Office also terminated his employment, effective immediately.
The other two charges include make a false statement or concealing the facts and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Johnson was hired on Sept. 20, 2021, after undergoing a rigorous background check, according to the Sheriff's Office.
