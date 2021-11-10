ATLANTA (CBS46) – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is planning to host a job expo on Nov. 13.
The event will be held at the North Fulton Service Center on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Recruiters will be on-hand to answer questions, and assist through the application process.
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is also offering a signing bonus up to $9,000 for Detention Officers and Deputies, with a three year commitment; some restrictions apply.
Those interested in attending the upcoming job expo are encouraged to bring the following documents to expedite the screening process:
- High School Diploma/Transcript
- College Diploma/Transcript
- Proof of Citizenship (Birth Certificate, Passport, Naturalization papers)
- Valid Driver’s License
- Out-of-State Driver’s History (if applicable)
- Final DD-214 (if applicable)
Those interested in joining the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office do not have to wait for the job expo to apply, and are invited to reach out to a recruiter at any time at: fcso.backgroundrecruitment@fultoncountyga.gov or call (404) 612-9259.
For more information about the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office visit here.
