CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Clayton County encouraged tenants and landlords to apply for the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program.
The ERA funds will be used to bring past due utilities and rent current for households with rental arrears to be administered by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA).
Both tenants and landlords can apply for ERS in person at the following locations:
- J. Charley Griswell Senior Center - 2300 Hwy 138 SE, Jonesboro, GA
- Frank Bailey Senior Center - 6213 Riverdale Road, Riverdale, GA
- Kinship Care Resource Center - 849 Battle Creek Road, Jonesboro
- Sonna Singleton Gregore Senior Center - 3215 Anvil Block Road, Ellenwood, GA
Get help completing applications beginning on Friday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the various locations listed above, or apply online here.
For more information, call 770-347-0212.
