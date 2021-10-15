ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A new mother is ecstatic now that her newborn baby boy, Theodore Jude, is home with his family after spending months in the NICU.
Valerie Kasper was 5 months pregnant when she was stabbed by a man in the back on the Peachtree Creek Greenway in Brookhaven in June.
"We finally made it home! Friday, October 8." She wrote on a GoFundMe account started for her family. "Thank you to Egleston NICU! So many nurses, doctors, and specialists came by to say goodbye. They loved our boy so much and we couldn't be here without the amazing team and hospital. Thank you to all our family, friends, and all the people cheering us on near and far. We wouldn't be here without you too."
Kasper was walking with her oldest son, Benjamin, when the incident happened. Thankfully, he was not injured.
"Seeing our son Benjamin meet his baby brother has been the sweetest. Now we begin the next chapter." Kasper wrote.
She shared that Theodore came home on 1/4 oxygen, with feeding tubes for every 3 hours feeds that are fortified, apnea and heart monitor that is like a fire alarm if he does not breath for 20 seconds or his heart rate drops below 60 bpm.
His medicines include caffeine for his apnea, acid reflux meds, and a vitamin.
His care is definitely overwhelming and exhausting but we are getting used to the routines. We will be getting an at-home nurse in a few weeks to support us. We are hoping and praying he thrives at home!
