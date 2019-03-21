ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46)- An investigation is under way after reports of another high school sexting scandal.
Officials say they’ve brought law enforcement in to help with the investigation at Roswell High School.
“Something about large files of a bunch of inappropriate photos being sent around,” a student at Roswell High school said.
Fulton County Schools officials told CBS46 they were tipped about a Dropbox account containing the inappropriate photos.
“A student told the school about it,” a student at Roswell told CBS46 reporter Trason Bragg.
School officials said several students at the school were disciplined after admitting to viewing and sharing the photos in Dropbox. Officials said when they tried to investigate further the account was deleted.
“Nobody has anymore shame,” said a mother of six Tavi Jones said.
Since the Dropbox account was deleted, school officials explained they were unable to learn exactly how many students were involved or which students where captured in the photos.
Jones told CBS46 this is just a reminder for all parents to stay vigilant.
“Whatever site they are on I’m on. Whatever they connect to I connect to,” she said when referring to her own children.
School officials explained the sexting happened off campus. They refused to comment on what punishment the students with known involvement received.
They’ve asked the Roswell Police Department to aid in the investigation.
