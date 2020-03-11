ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus is now 12, according the the Georgia Department of Public Health Wednesday evening.
There are also a total of 19 presumptive cases awaiting confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
On March 10 the state transported its first COVID-19 patient to Hard Labor Creek State Park for quarantine. CBS46 is the only station to speak with Joey Camp as he was en route to the camp.
"A little bit of chest pain, other than that that's just me recovering from pneumonia," said Camp. Camp also works at a Waffle House in Canton, he had only attended work one day before he fell ill.
As a precaution the restaurant temporarily shut down for a thorough cleaning.
Thus far Camp is the only COVID-19 patient at the camp.
In a press conference Wedensday, President Trump said the disease had reached "global pandemic" levels. As a result all travel from Europe to the United States has been halted for 30 days.
"We are in a critical time in the fight against the virus. We are all in this together," he added.
Coronavirus impacts sports
Just before tip off at the Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma Thunder game March 11, the NBA made the shocking decision to suspend the remainder of the season. Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz All-Star center, tested positive for the virus. He is the first player to test positive.
An announcement on when or if the season will resume has not been announced.
The NCAA has temporarily made the decision to ban fans from attending the Final Four.
"Based on their advice and my discussion with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events," said NCAA president Mark Emmert.
Coronavirus hits Hollywood
Legendary actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have also tested positive for coronavirus. In a tweet Hanks said:
"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slighty fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."
Though the beloved actor is the first of his industry peers to publicly address a positive test result, the industry had already begun feeling the impact of global disease with travel advisories preventing filming in high-risk areas abroad.
