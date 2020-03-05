ATLANTA (CBS46)—State Labor officials reported the latest jobs numbers in Georgia are at an all-time high.
According to the Georgia Department of Labor, the number of employed Georgians was up 12,060, to almost five million, an all-time high for the state.
“Significantly outpacing last year’s numbers, January 2020 labor statistics are reporting record data across the board,” said Georgia Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler. “The number of Georgians employed is the highest ever, the number of unemployed is the lowest since 2001, and http://employgeorgia.com/ is now listing over 101,000 on-line jobs available for Georgians today.”
Georgia’s January 2020 unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.1 percent.
GDOL reported the state added more than 1,500 jobs in three sectors:
• Trade, transportation, utilities – 3,100
• Leisure, hospitality – 2,000
• Education and health services – 1,800
In addition, a GDOL spokesperson indicated even though unemployment claims showed an increase of 31 percent from December 2019 to January 2020, the state witnessed a historically low number of total claims.
The state of Georgia has not seen a lower number of claims since 1975 when the labor force was considerably fewer in number.
