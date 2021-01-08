The moment protestors turned violent on the steps of the United States Capitol, is the moment 34-year-old Roseanne Boyland from Kennesaw lost her life with her friend Justin by her side.
“What I saw it didn’t need to happen. It showed me that human life doesn’t really mean anything. I was trying, I was screaming,” Roseanne Boyland’s friend Justin Winchell said.
Winchell said they found themselves in trouble when some demonstrators began pushing people in the crowd. Roseanne fell to the ground and was trampled.
“Rosanne turns her head up and it’s blue and I think she had been without oxygen face down when people laid on top of her and there were two other guys, I pulled off of her,” Winchell said.
It’s unclear who is be responsible for Roseanne’s death. However, police arrested several Georgians for other crimes. Like Chris Georgia from Alpharetta who is charged with a curfew violation and unlawful entry. Grant Moore from Buford for having unregistered ammunition. Joseph Wilson for a curfew violation. Michael Powell from Atlanta for intimidating or retaliating against a government official. Plus, destruction of property and failure to obey. And one Georgia couple is facing serious weapons charges after bringing these guns to the event.
Joshua Skillman of Dallas is charged with possession of a firearm outside his home without a license and possession of unregistered ammunition. Plus, he faces similar charges from pro-Trump rally in November. And with him from Atlanta, Samantha Falk faces the exact same charges.
“To be honest, this was very eye opening to see this firsthand because this was not people going there for the rally that were doing this that were inciting violence. I’m sorry,” Winchell said.
Winchell said he believes there were agitators mixed in the crowd who perpetrated the violence. He described them as un-American and not true Trump supporters.
