Due to the possibility of severe weather overnight in the area, Atlanta Public Schools and others have decided to keep kids at home.
The Atlanta Public School system announced late Wednesday it would "observe virtual teaching and learning on Thursday, March 18." Additionally, the school district said all after-school activities, including athletics, would be canceled tomorrow.
DeKalb County followed suit later Wednesday evening canceling plans to bring more students back to school Thursday and instead will be all virtual Thursday.
Stay with the CBS46 Pinpoint Weather Team Wednesday night and into Thursday for the latest weather updates and any possible warnings.
