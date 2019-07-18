ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Rosenbaum Murder Trial in Henry County continued for Jennifer and Joseph Rosenbaum, former foster parents accused in Laila’s 2015 death.

In November 2015 Jennifer Rosenbaum called 911, to report that Laila was choking on a chicken. The defense is claiming the foster mother administered CPR and the Heimlich Maneuver.

Emergency Room Doctor who tried to save her life on what would have been Laila Daniel’s sixth birthday took the stand Thursday.

A nurse and investigators testified that Laila's older sister, Milly, also had bruises all over her body.

“She had bruising, but nowhere as extensive as Laila, “said the nurse who examined both girls Julie Espinosa said.

Milly had bruises on her face, arm and hip.

The trial will resume on Friday.