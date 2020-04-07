ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Healthcare workers speak about conditions they come face-to-face with everyday due to the COVID-19 crisis.
“It’s beyond words how frustrating it is,” said a nurse of over 20 years who works in metro Atlanta.
It’s a sentiment CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy heard a lot.
Nurses from city and rural hospitals, who did not want their identity known, pouring out their hearts over their working conditions.
“Clinicians and healthcare workers that have left because they don’t feel safe themselves and they don’t feel that we are being safe for the population that we are dealing with,” said a nurse describing a workplace without basics.
“Many times, there’s no soap. Yesterday I had no paper towels,” said the nurse with more than 20 years experience.
The nurses said they believe part of the issues is a combination of management and employees cutting corners.
“These patients have got to sanitize or at least wash their hands before they’re eating and the utensils. You cannot just have them in a box and have everybody grabbing to get them, it’s basic common sense and the staff were saying it’s too hard,” said a nurse with many years of experience.
The medical workers claim sometimes hospitals cut corners to save costs.
This is backed up by the country’s largest nurse union, National Nurses United, who report too often healthcare employers prioritize saving money over safe care and wait to act.
“I know everybody’s scared and just, you know, asking for a prayer,” said a nurse who works in rural Georgia.
The nurses union also said employers are failing to ensure safe staffing levels and adequate amounts of personal protection equipment.
