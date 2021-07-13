ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The largest union of registered nurses is urging the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to reinstate universal masking.
In a letter sent to the CDC on Monday, National Nurses United (NNU) asked the agency to update its COVID-19 guidance and reinstate “the recommendation for everyone to wear masks in public or in physical proximity to others outside their own household.”
“NNU strongly urges the CDC to reinstate universal masking, irrespective of vaccination status, to help reduce the spread of the virus, especially from infected individuals who do not have any symptoms,” wrote NNU Executive Director Bonnie Castillo, RN, in the letter. “SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease, spreads easily from person to person via aerosol transmission when an infected person breathes, speaks, coughs, or sneezes.”
The letter noted that the “COVID-19 pandemic is far from over,” citing a 16 percent increase in daily new cases over the previous week and more than 40 states seeing an increase in daily new cases over the previous two weeks -- as well as 25 states seeing an increase in hospitalizations.
NNU said the rise in cases is not surprising due to “the rapid reopening of many states and the removal of public health measures.” The CDC’s May 13th guidance update said vaccinated people no longer needed to wear masks, observe physical distancing, avoid crowds, or get tested or isolate after an exposure, within only a few exceptions.
NNU says the CDC’s guidance failed to account for the possibility of infection and transmission of the virus, especially variants of concern, by fully vaccinated individuals citing preliminary data from the United Kingdom and Israel. The Delta SARS-CoV-2 variant is already dominant in the United States.
NNU says the CDC’s May 13 guidance “also failed to protect medically vulnerable patients, children, and infants who cannot be vaccinated, and immunocompromised individuals for whom vaccines may be less effective.” Asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic infected people “can spread infectious SARS-CoV-2 aerosols during breathing and speaking, without coughing or other respiratory symptoms,” the letter noted.
Just 48 percent of the total U.S. population has been fully vaccinated as of July 11, according to the CDC. In response to the spread of the Delta variant, the World Health Organization in June urged fully vaccinated people to wear masks.
“Masks are a simple and effective tool, especially when used in combination with other measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19,” Castillo said in the letter.
You can read the full letter here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.