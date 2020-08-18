ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) --An alarming number of metro Atlanta nursing homes are reporting over 100 positive coronavirus cases.
Some facilities, such as Pruitt Health in DeKalb County, report they have 102 residents and 133 positive cases.
The president of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, which represents more than 14,000 nursing homes, recently sent a letter to the Governors Association warning of further spikes in nursing homes. In short, the letter states facilities are seeing a shortage of PPE and testing equipment necessary to fight the virus; though it’s not the only problem nursing homes are facing.
“Some of the staff members are getting sick and calling out," said Katherine Hughes a nursing home abuse attorney and partner at Wagner Hughes LLC. "Sometimes people who don’t want to come to work are saying that they’ve had contact with COVID, and then they’re prohibited from coming into work for a few days," added Hughes.
Experts are also alleging some of the elderly patients are not receiving proper care.
“I’ve had clients that have been able to visit with their family through the window and they’re seeing things that are disturbing to them, such as their clothes don’t appear to have changed in several days, their hair doesn’t look like it’s been washed and brushed,” said Hughes.
There has been a total of 11,790 positive coronavirus cases reported from nursing and assisted living centers, 7,330 of them have recovered.
If people believe their family member isn't getting proper treatment at an assisted or nursing facility they can contact the Georgia Long-Term Care Ombudsman.
They can also file a complaint online or by phone with the Georgia Department of Community Health who will actively investigate such claims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.