BUCKHEAD, Ga. (CBS46) Lynzee Lawyer said she just got her front passenger window replaced after a her car was burglarized late Wednesday night in Buckhead.
"I could see that there was a huge hole in between in the window," Lawyer told CBS46.
It's the things that were inside her car that she is hoping the thieves will give back.
Lawyer is a critical care trauma nurse at an Atlanta hospital. She is currently in graduate school at Middle Georgia State University, working towards a masters degree to become an acute care nurse practitioner. She says she has a 4.0 GPA and graduation is in a few weeks.
After driving an hour to Atlanta from class she stopped at R. Thomas Grill in Buckhead to pick up a to-go order.
"I parked in their designated parking lot," Lawyer told CBS46 describing the moments she found out her car had been broken into and her schoolwork had been stolen.
"It kind of just knocked me down when I found out all my stuff was gone especially stuff for school," she said. "I’m just trying to graduate and continue my career path and I don’t want this to be a hindrance in that."
Years worth of work, notes and even her thesis had been taken, even though she thought she had it discreetly hidden.
"They took my laptop and all my school work, everything I've been working on for school, for graduation," Lawyer said. "The work that I've done for the past few years was all in there and now it's gone."
According to Atlanta Police Department crime tracking maps, there were 22 car burglaries and car thefts the same day Lawyer's car was burglarized, all within a five mile radius of the Buckhead restaurant. This year in that same area there have been 223 car theft and car burglaries.
Atlanta Police told CBS46 that crime in Zone 2 (Buckhead) is down 16 percent, car break-ins this year are down 21 percent and burglaries are down seven percent in the zone.
Lawyer just wants her schoolwork returned as she now has to start over.
"I feel bad for the people who needed it," Lawyer said. "I could have helped them in any kind of way so I just hope that they’re out there and they’re looking back at the mistake that they made and they either turn the stuff in or you know learn from their mistakes and don’t do this again."
Atlanta Police is encouraging drivers to never leave anything of value in a car.
