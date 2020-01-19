FULTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police have arrested Israel K. Whittle and charged him with murder in the fatal stabbing death of Jermaine Stephenson.
Saturday officers responded to 28 Irby Ave NW after a caller stated he was in a dispute with multiple males. The other males alleged to be involved in the dispute were not on scene when officers arrived.
The investigation indicates there was a physical altercation in which Jermaine Stephenson was stabbed.
Jermaine Stephenson was later pronounced deceased at Piedmont Hospital.
Israel K. Whittle is currently being held at the Fulton County jail and has a first appearance hearing Monday.
