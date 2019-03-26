Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Police are trying to figure out who shot up a home in northwest Atlanta early Tuesday morning.
The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. at a home on the 1400 block of Nash Road.
Witnesses told police that they saw a man shooting towards the home and he eventually fled the scene on foot.
Police tell CBS46 that no one was inside the home at the time of the shooting. Several shots were fired and many shell casings were in the street.
If you have any information, you're asked to call Atlanta Police.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.