ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The National Weather Service reported two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in two counties overnight New Year's Eve.
According to their report on New Year's Day, a tornado from a rare LP supercell touched down near US-78 between Temple and Villa Rica in far northern Carroll County late Friday night.
Initially, several trees were noted snapped or uprooted between Wilton Smith Road to Old Villa Rica Road.
As the tornado moved Northeast, it appeared to strengthen as more numerous trees were seen either uprooted or snapped along Long Branch Road and across Cown Road.
The survey determined that the number of large pines uprooted along long branch Road supports an EF-1 rating, with max winds around 90 mph.
On the east side of Long Branch Road and just before Cown Road, a barn was ripped apart along with a carport seen detached from a well-built manufactured home that remained intact.
This, along with the surrounding tree damage, supported 95 mph max winds, which is still an EF-1 rating.
As the tornado crossed Cown Road and then Astin Creek Road, additional large pine trees were snapped or uprooted.
A home sustained roof damage due to a falling tree and a medium-sized shed was rolled up on the side of the house about 20 yards from its original location.
A few more trees were seen snapped or uprooted along North Van Wert Road, just south of Wert Road where the tornado appeared to weaken and eventually lifted just past this location. as no additional damage was reported or seen.
A bulleted breakdown of the above information can be seen below:
- Carroll County
- On the ground for 13 minutes over 2.75 miles
- Max wind 95 mph - EF-1 rating
- 150 yards wide
- Newton County
- On the ground for 7 minutes over 2.5 miles
- Max wind 90 mph - EF-1 rating
- 75 yards wide
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said the tornadoes track length was just over 2.5 miles and the estimated width was 150-200 yards at its peak. Twenty homes were affected, ten with minor damage and three with major damage. One home was destroyed.
All power is back on to the area and all roads have been re-opened.
Trees, out buildings, campers, boats, and vehicles throughout the area received damage.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.