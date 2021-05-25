ATLANTA (CBS46) – If Game 1 of the first round series between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks wasn't exciting enough, how about a little trash talk from New York City's Mayor?
Mayor Bill de Blasio took a moment in a Tuesday press conference to throw a little shade at Hawks star point guard Trae Young.
"A message to Trae Young on behalf of the people of New York City, and anyone who actually cares about playing basketball the right way," de Blasio started. "Stop hunting for fouls, Trae."
NYC Mayor de Blasio, while wearing a NY Knicks hat, shades ATL Hawks’ star Trae Young:— The Recount (@therecount) May 25, 2021
“Stop hunting for fouls.” pic.twitter.com/i5TcB7AIoz
Young, who hit the game-winning shot in Sunday's Game 1 win over the Knicks, went a perfect 9-for-9 from the free throw line, including two clutch free throws down the stretch after drawing a foul.
Young finished with a team high 32 points and scored seven of Atlanta's final 10 points in the 107-105 victory over Knicks.
Young was also shown yelling at Knicks fans at Madison Square Garden just seconds after hitting the game-winning floater with 0.9 seconds left.
Game 2 is Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. and can be seen on TNT.
