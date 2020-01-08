BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) -- Investigators responded to a homicide at an O'Reilly's Auto Parts Wednesday evening following an attempted armed robbery.
Gwinnett County police say a deceased male was found in the store located in the 2700 block of Hamilton Mill Road around 8 p.m.
While outside assisting a customer, a female employee spotted a black male in a vehicle in the parking lot. When she entered the business, the suspect followed behind her and demanded she open the cash drawer.
A male employee walked from the back of the business, when he noticed the situation he pulled out his weapon but was fatally shot. The suspect fled the scene in a black vehicle toward interstate 85.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.