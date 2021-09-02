DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) — The DeKalb County School District is shutting down one of its elementary schools due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
The district says it is closing Oak View Elementary School on Friday after 18 students tested positive for COVID-19, which has impacted 90 other students and 13 staff members who are now in quarantine.
The district says students and staff impacted include pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, 1st, 2nd and 5th grades. No cases have been reported in 3rd or 4th grades.
The school will tentatively reopen on Monday, Sept. 13. Students will take part in virtual instruction during the closure.
DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris will address the media today at 12 p.m. CBS46 will stream the press conference live at CBS46.com and on our Facebook page.
