ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Former president Barack Obama got a warm welcome at the Georgia World Congress Center Wednesday morning.
He was in town to kick off the 2019 Greenbuild International Conference and Expo with a moderated conversation with Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO of the U.S. Green Building Council.
More than 5,000 people traveled from across the country to attend the event, which is considered the world's largest get-together of leaders in sustainability.
Robert Harris and his wife Lisa of Kansas City, Mo., said this was their second time hearing Obama speak. They first saw him during a stop in Kansas City on his campaign trail in 2008.
Lisa said their daughter, just eight years old at the time, was upset that she had to miss a swim meet and wait hours in line with her parents to see a guy.
"Little did she know, that 'guy' would become the 44th President of the United States," Robert Harris said with a laugh. The couple added that their daughter, now 19 years old, was disappointed that she couldn't travel with them to hear Obama speak this time around.
Obama talked about his presidential center being built in Chicago, which he said will be as energy efficient as possible.
He said sustainability became important to him growing up in Hawaii and Indonesia -- and that he now appreciates the importance of buildings being designed properly.
Obama did not discuss politics, but he did talk a little bit about his family. He said being an empty-nester is bitter sweet. With his daughters growing up in the White House, he said he was worried they might turn out weird. But, he said, they turned out great.
