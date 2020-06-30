OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A girl missing since February and the subject of a $20,000 reward has been located and is safe.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office announced the good news on Facebook Tuesday morning that 17 year-old Julia Mann had been located and appeared to be safe. Mann was reported missing on February 20 from her home and deputies believed she left on her own accord. Adding to her mysterious disappearance was the fact that there are no physical or digital traces of the teen.
“She means everything to us, and I can’t stand to think about life without her,” said her mother Terri Clark, shortly after Mann's disappearance.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office did not provide any additional details and ask that people please respect the family's privacy.
