OCONEE, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Oconee County man accused of shooting his parents to death was arrested Tuesday morning by Athens Clarke County police.
The Oconee Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting along Boldercrest Circle just after midnight.
Upon arrival, deputies found a man and a woman who had apparently suffered gunshot wounds. Two minors were also in the home, but were not harmed.
The alleged shooter was identified as Peyton Moyer. Law enforcement officials say Moyer's fled the scene in one of the victim's vehicles prior to their arrival. He was located shortly after and placed under arrest following a brief police chase.
Meanwhile, the victims were identified as Moyer's mother, Ashley Schutza, and his stepfather, Benjamin Smith.
The investigation remains ongoing.
