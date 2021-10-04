ATLANTA (CBS46) — Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in American woman, with one in 8 women developing the disease at some point in their life.
And while it is the second-leading cause of cancer death in women, researchers have seen mortality rates plateau in women under 50, and decrease in those over 50. These decreases are believed to be the result of early breast cancer detection through screenings and increased awareness.
Now, with October ringing in Breast Cancer Awareness Month, more healthcare facilities are encouraging women to get their screenings done.
Southern Regional Medical Center
A great way to support breast cancer awareness is getting a screening and encouraging a loved one to do the same. Throughout the month of October, Southern Regional Medical Center is offering mammograms at reduced pricing.
Women with high deductibles or without insurance are able to receive a 2D/Screening Mammogram for $99 or a 3D Mammogram for $149 at the following locations:
2D/Screening Mammograms
- 11 Upper Riverdale Road SW in Riverdale, M-F 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- 7823 Spivey Station Boulevard, Suite 250 in Jonesboro, M-F 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- To schedule an appointment call 770-991-8144.
3D Mammograms
- 7823 Spivey Station Boulevard, Suite 250 in Jonesboro, M-F 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- To schedule an appointment call 770-991-8144.
Women’s Imaging Center at Spivey Station is also offering special night and weekend hours for women looking to get a mammogram. In addition to regular appointment hours, the station will remain open on Thursdays, Oct. 14 and Oct. 28, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays, Oct. 23 and Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The American Cancer Society strongly recommends screenings for the following people:
American Cancer Society "Making Strides Against Breast Cancer" walk
Whether you're looking for ways to raise awareness as a breast cancer survivor or be a good supporter, the American Cancer Society invites you to join it's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk on Saturday Oct. 23, at Atlantic Station (1380 Atlantic Dr. NW, Atlanta).
Funds raised during the event will serve breast cancer patients and their families.
Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the walk starts at 9 a.m. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged and can be done here.
A COVID-19 waiver will be required from all event participants.
For more information about breast cancer research, screening guidelines and additional resources regarding breast cancer, click here.
If you're a healthcare provider or organization that is offering breast cancer screenings and other resources connected to breast cancer awareness and would like to be added to this list, email news@cbs46.com.
