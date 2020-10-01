October begins with seasonably cool weather in north Georgia. It is a far cry from last October when the temperature was above 90° early in the month and the average high temperature was 96° from October 1-4. This year, it will be beautiful fall-like weather with highs in the low 70s and lows mainly in the 40s through the weekend.
The normal high temperature at the start of the month is in the upper 70s, and the normal low is in the upper 50s. The average temperature cools by about 10° by the end of the month. The normal high temperature slips into the 60s by Halloween and the normal low drops into the 40s.
October is normally a relatively dry month in Atlanta
2020 has been a very wet year in north Georgia. If there's not another drop of rain for the rest of the year, it will still be a wetter than normal year in Atlanta by about four inches. October is historically the second driest month of the year in Atlanta. The first week of this month will likely be completely dry, so the odds of a wetter than normal month are fairly low.
Daylight shrinking steadily
North Georgia loses an hour of daylight in the next 30 days. The sunrise will be about 26 minutes later on October 31, and sunset is about 35 minutes earlier. If you do not like the sunrise at nearly 8:00 a.m. by the end of the month, you will be happy to know that Daylight Saving Time ends November 1 at 2:00 a.m. and the sunrise will be at 6:57 a.m. on November 1. Of course, on the flipside, the sunset will be at 5:44 p.m. that day.
