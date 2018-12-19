Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Every year, Atlanta companies import thousands of workers with the skills they consider vital to growing businesses. The shortage of local talent is a problem the City of Refuge is trying to fix.
A teacher from eastern Kentucky coal country is leading classes in computer coding. His students? From blighted sections of crime-tough Vine City and the Bluffs.
Both teacher and students ready for a better chance at a better life.
Devan Allara from Pikeville Kentucky, from the exhausted mountains of Appalachian coal country, is living an urban life today. When I asked him how different his home is from west Atlanta, he was quick to say it's about people.
"There's more people that live in a 2 block radius than probably all of the entire town I'm from," he told me. What he shares with his students though binds them together.
"I know what it is like to want to better yourself and get in a better position in life," he reminds his class. That better position keeps two dozen students determined to learn to control dancing lines of computer code.
Among the two dozen is Trentoria Hardy? We met her when class started in September, a young mom eager for another chance after partying away her College Hope scholarship. Now, she is a ball of fire, crazy about her instructors.
"They know stuff. and I appreciate it," she tells me with a big smile.
The class project today is creating a trivia game on a website. Nothing about it seems trivial for these students. It's a ticket to a better job with higher pay and a future.
Trentoria is proud her two sons are paying attention to her new classes.
"They see me going to school every day. They ask are you going to school today? They are happy about it. I can't wait to be able to teach them"
A dozen of Atlanta's biggest companies are backing this program at the City of Refuge. It's called a technology innovation lab, and the rewards are not merely doing a good thing for a city that's been good for them.
In March, these sponsors are going to get first dibs on some very hungry tech grads.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.