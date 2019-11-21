ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A judge denied bond Thursday for the roommate of murdered Clark Atlanta University student Alexis Crawford.
Jordyn Jones, 21, was Crawford’s roommate in an off-campus apartment. Jones and her boyfriend, 21-year-old Barron Brantley, both are charged with murder in Crawford’s death.
At the hearing, Jones’s attorney Clifford Hardwick, IV, asked Fulton County Superior Court Judge Rachel Krause to allow bond for his client, saying Jones is not a flight risk. She’s a biology major at Clark Atlanta set to graduate next year, Hardwick said.
Prosecutor Adam Abbate argued, saying Jones, who’s from Michigan and whose parents still live there, is a flight risk.
Abbate also told the judge Jones is at risk of intimidating witnesses. He said the evidence will show that Jones intimidated a witness in the biggest way possible when she helped kill Alexis Crawford to cover up evidence that Brantley had raped Crawford.
“Ms. Jones called family members of Ms. Crawford and told them that there was no DNA found in the rape kit,” Abbate said. “That is incredibly incorrect. The results of the rape kit indicate that Mr. Brantley’s semen was found inside of Ms. Crawford.”
Brantley originally was scheduled for a bond hearing on Thursday, but his court-appointed attorney asked that it be moved to Friday when both defendants are scheduled for a preliminary hearing.
