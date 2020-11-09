An Austell woman is in jail after police said she carjacked a car with a child inside.
According to Brookhaven police, on November 2nd, a woman stopped at a traffic light on Buford Highway near North Druid Hills Road.
The suspect, Morgan Vila, 28, of Austell, allegedly began pulling on door handles of several vehicles.
Police said Vila managed to open the back door of the woman at the traffic light and Vila reportedly got into the back seat with the victim’s 2-year-old child.
During a scuffle, Vila got into the driver’s seat and attempted to flee.
“Vila struck one vehicle with such force that it was propelled into the car in front of it, then struck a raised, concrete median as she fled. The victim, who was still attempting to rescue her child, was dragged by the car for a short distance before she fell underneath and was run over”, Brookhaven police said.
An agent of the United States Homeland Security Investigations saw the commotion and pursued Vila as she drove away from the scene in the victim’s car, with the child inside.
Police said Vila lost control of the vehicle and crash the car on Buford Highway near Bramblewood Drive.
Vila attempted to run, however, the agent was able to detail her until Brookhaven police arrived at the scene.
Both the victim and the child were transported to area hospitals where they were treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.
