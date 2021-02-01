An off-duty Gilmer County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested after a domestic violence incident.
According to a spokesperson with the Pickens County Sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a domestic violence call involving Gilmer County Deputy Jason Newman. The alleged incident happened on January 31.
Deputy Newman reportedly left the scene of the domestic violence call before deputies arrived.
Gordon County Sheriff’s deputies later arrested Newman, and he was taken and booked at the Pickens County Adult Detention Center.
Deputy Newman is facing aggravated battery and aggravated assault charges.
A spokesperson from the Gilmer County Sheriff’s office said they are waiting for information from the investigating agency before commenting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.