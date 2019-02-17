LITHIA SPRINGS, GA (CBS46) Douglasville Police were called to a fatal shooting involving an off-duty ICE officer at a Walmart off of I-20.
According to police, O.L. Jones, an off-duty ICE officer, was involved in an argument with 45 year-old Johnathan Liddell of Austell at around 12:50 p.m. on Sunday.
The argument escalated into gunfire, with Jones fatally shooting Liddell. The weapon used in the shooting was personally-owned.
A video shows as many as a dozen people walking in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.
A witness who shot video of the incident says Jones had a badge and identified himself as a law enforcement officer.
No charges have been filed but the incident remains under investigation.
Bryan Cox, communications director for ICE, sent CBS46 this statement regarding the shooting:
“On Feb. 17 an off-duty officer with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) discharged a personally owned firearm in Douglas County, Georgia, resulting in the death of one person.
The ERO officer was not on duty at the time of the incident and was traveling in a personally owned vehicle with his wife and children. Douglasville police and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident. Additionally, ICE's Office of Professional Responsibility investigates ICE officer-involved shootings in coordination with our law enforcement partners. Due to those ongoing investigations no additional information is available at this time.”
If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact Douglasville Police at 678-486-1230.
