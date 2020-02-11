MADISON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A Madison County sheriff's deputy is off the job after being arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
Gabriel Dalton, 31, was off-duty when he was pulled over in Hull, Georgia and that's when officers with the Georgia State Patrol allegedly spotted the meth. Arrest information was turned over to the Madison County Sheriff's office and Dalton was immediately terminated.
Dalton was released on $8,350 bond.
The department says there is no evidence that there were any violations while Dalton was on duty with the Sheriff’s Office.
