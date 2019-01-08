Clarkston, GA (CBS46) One suspect is dead, another hospitalized and two others are still being sought following a deadly shooting outside of a restaurant in DeKalb County.
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. outside of the Red Lobster restaurant on Candler Road.
Police tell CBS46 News that an off-duty officer was working security at the restaurant when he noticed a robbery taking place outside.
As the officer was tending to the robbery victim, the four suspects drove up and began firing at them. The officer returned fire, striking two of the suspects.
Those two suspects were taken to Grady Hospital where one was pronounced dead. The other's condition is unknown at this time.
Police are still searching for the other two suspects.
The officer was not injured.
If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact DeKalb County Police.
