ATLANTA (CBS46)—An off-duty officer is recovering after getting hurt while he attempted to arrest a man.
According to Atlanta police, an off-duty Atlanta police officer confronted a suspicious man in Midtown near the Vortex, just after midnight on Thursday.
The off-duty officer believed the man may have had some type of mental episode, police said.
Moments later, the man and the officer got into a struggle.
The officer used his mace and baton, however the suspect was able to get away.
A police spokesperson said the officer injured his knee during the incident and paramedics transported the officer to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.