PALMETTO, Ga. (CBS46) An off-duty Coweta County deputy was fatally shot Tuesday night during an altercation in the 550 block of Snowfall Terrace.
Palmetto Police Chief Brian Hergesell told CBS46 the call came in around 9:41 p.m. The officer, who has not yet been identified, knew the gunman.
Investigators are working to determine what lead up to the altercation. The suspect is in custody.
GBI has been called in to assist with the investigation.
