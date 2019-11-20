ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Atlanta couple was on the tropical trip of their dreams when suddenly it spiraled out of control and became their worst nightmare.

Days after boarding a cruise, Stephen Johnson was diagnosed with pancreatitis and diabetes. He was urged to seek medical attention at the cruises port city, Progreso, Mexico. When the hospital discovered Stepehn didn't have traveler's insurance, they decided to hold him and his fiance Tori Austin hostage until the bill was paid.

After viewing our story, many people have reached out to CBS46 in an effort to help, including one local woman, who has offered to lend the full $14,000 to bring the couple home. CBS46 is attempting to verify that offer for help as the family is waiting on word on that donation as well.

After hearing this potentially good news, the couple posted a video on Facebook last night expressing their excitement about possibly making their way home.