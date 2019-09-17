DDOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) The GBI was called in to investigate its 60th officer-involved shooting following an incident near a Cracker Barrell on Concourse Parkway.
A state trooper was attempting to arrest a person when a struggle ensued just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday. As the trooper discharged a taser, a Douglasville officer accidentally discharged his weapon striking the subject.
The individual was arrested and transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No officers were injured.
