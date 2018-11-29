South Fulton, GA (CBS46) New details on a triple-fatal crash involving a South Fulton Police officer in early November.
According to a report by the Georgia State Patrol, the officer involved claims his lights and sirens were on before the crash that killed three people inside a van on November 11.
However, the driver of the van told police he didn't see or hear lights or sirens.
The crash happened on Jonesboro Road while a City of South Fulton officer was chasing after a stolen Mercedes Benz. As it approached the Georgia 138 and I-85 intersection, it hit the side of a white work van.
That van flipped over and caught fire. Three people inside the van were killed, three other passengers were sent to the hospital; so was the officer.
CBS46 went to the South Fulton Police Department for answers on who is being held accountable. Chief Keith Meadows later told CBS46 in an email that the Georgia State Patrol is investigating and the department cannot comment.
The City of South Fulton adopted a police pursuit police from Fulton County Police in March.
It says officers "shall be held accountable for driving violations that result in accidents and for damage caused by abuse or careless handling of vehicles." The policy says officers in marked vehicles should not travel more than 30 miles over be speed limit. On Jonesboro Road, the speed limit is 35 MPH. The policy also says "the officer is not protected from the consequences of any reckless disregard for safety."
Law enforcement analyst Vincent Hill says the accountability on the officer. "You have to keep in mind stop signs, stop lights, anything like that is still considered reckless driving even in the duties of an officer. If you are doing reckless driving then it negates the fact that you are in a pursuit," Hill said.
One eyewitness told CBS46 that the South Fulton Officer immediately jumped out of the wrecked car to grab crash victims from the burning van.
The Georgia State Patrol has not released the identity of the deceased occupants.
Police have yet to complete the investigation.
