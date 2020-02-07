CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Eatonton police officer who told authorities his wife fatally shot herself during a heated argument is now charged with murder, just six days after being arrested for domestic abuse.
On Wednesday, Jan. 29, Michael Perrault, 43, allegedly killed his 44-year-old wife Amanda Perrault. On February 5, shortly after 1:30 p.m., Perrault was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in the bedroom of the couple’s home in Eatonton.
According to Sills, Perrault told him that while he and his wife were arguing she suddenly picked up a gun and shot herself. Instead of calling 911, Perrault called Eatonton Police Chief Kent Lawrence, who called Sills.
“Perrault had told him that his wife had killed herself and we of course responded immediately to the scene,” Sills said.
On Jan. 28, Perrault was arrested on charges of simple battery, family violence and third-degree child cruelty after a heated argument in front of his 8-year old daughter.
Perrault was taken to the Putnam County Jail and was released the next day after he posted $1,500 bail.
During the bond hearing about the domestic violence arrest, the judge wanted to order the couple to avoid contact with each other, Chief Lawrence says Amanda told the court her husband didn’t have anywhere else to go and that “he was okay to come home.”
After his arrest, Eatonton Police Chief Kent Lawrence terminated Perrault’s employment at the department.
