WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Jesup Police officer is facing charges for allegedly engaging in nonconsensual sexual conduct with a person under his authority.
On August 18 a Brunswick Judicial Circuit District attorney was requested to assist with the criminal misconduct investigation lead by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. On September 1, Officer Steven Wright, 30, was arrested and charged with aggravated sodomy, sexual assault against a person in custody and violation of oath of justice.
Wright is being held at Wayne County Jail.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Kingsland Office at 912-729-6198.
