Decatur, GA (CBS46) A DeKalb County Police officer is dead along with a suspect following a shootout during a traffic stop on Thursday.
According to police dispatch, the officer was shot in the head at I-20 and Candler Road while conducting a traffic stop. Police have not released his identity but say the officer had been with the police force approximately a year and a half.
During the traffic stop, the suspect got out of vehicle and fled the scene. The officer followed pursuit and was then shot by the suspect.
Responding officers located the suspect where he was hiding behind a store. The suspect then shot a police K9. Other officers returned fire, killing the suspect. The K9 was critically injured.
"The suspect had a handgun, shot the police K-9. The police K-9 has been transported to an area vet. He's in critical condition, but being treated," DeKalb County PD Chief James Conroy told CBS46 News. "Several officers returned fire. The suspect received several gunshot wounds, was transported to an area hospital where he also died as a result of his injuries."
The identity of the officer has yet to be released, pending notification of family.
More information is expected to be released on Friday.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.