LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) It's been nearly a year since Gwinnett County Officer Antwan DeArvis Toney was killed while in the line duty -- he was just three days shy of celebrating his third year with the precinct.
In honor of his courageous service, county officials will pay tribute to the 29-year-old officer during its Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 27th. Toney was fatally shot while confronting a suspect. The Inglewood, California native was just days away from his 30th birthday.
"I talked to him as he was pulling up to the call," said his sister Carla Johnson. "During that call, the radio call came through and so I wrapped up, and he said, 'Okay I've gotta go. I've got to take this call. I'll call you right back.' It's the last time I talked to him," she added.
Several vigils were held, letters were written and services were held in Lawrenceville and Los Angeles to remember the officer who touched numerous lives during his short tenure with the force.
The ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. on the grounds of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, located at 75 Langley Drive.
Those who are unable to attend can watch the ceremony on demand at www.tvgwinnett.com.
For more information, visit www.gwinnettfallenheroes.com.
