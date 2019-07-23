ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A now former Athens-Clarke County office has found herself on the other side of the law after being arrested for alleged theft.
A criminal investigation into allegations that Cassandra Della Fortuna "misappropriated Athens-Clarke County residency supplemental funds that she was not entitled to, as well as received pay for hours not worked."
The department first caught wind of the allegations in April. In total, Fortuna is accused of receiving in excess of $3,600.
Fortuna worked on the force from December 2017 until July 2019. She is charged with misdemeanor theft, felony theft and oath of office violation.
She is being held in Athens-Clarke County Jail.
