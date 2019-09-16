ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- What happens when an officer pulls over a LYFT driver? The events, in the heart of West Side Atlanta at MLK and Joseph Lowery, began with a simple ride to Walmart to buy groceries.
Audrey Malone watched blue lights suddenly bloom in her rear view mirror. She pulled over and listened in amazement as Officer Matthew Williams says she's driving a stolen car.
Impossible, she said. The car was a LYFT rental.
Police recordings reveal Officer Williams checked her car and its license plate. Radio dispatch confirmed the car was not stolen.
Later, investigators with the Citizen Review Board found Officer Williams clung to his error, holding Ms. Malone in what was becoming a baseless stop. When he finds a warrant for failing to appear in court, he begins to arrest her, handcuffing her to an ambulance gurney.
"Stand up, stand up. It's a warrant. Go to court and deal with it," he is heard saying.
Audrey Malone did not believe the outstanding warrant.
"I don't have a reason to be in court," she weeps.
But Officer Williams is adamant.
“She is in custody and she will be going to jail."
Hours later, records revealed she was never notified of the court date, but it was too late. The arrest cost her the job with LYFT, and the interaction with Officer Williams left her frightened and angry.
"We want to be able to trust our law enforcement," she told me. "He held me there for over an hour. I was prohibited from leaving my vehicle."
Her complaint to the Citizen Review Board is a prime reason the board exists. Founded ten years ago after a rogue police narcotics squad shot 92-year-old Kathryn Johnson and planted evidence to cover up their misdeeds, the board was created to restore citizens' trust in law enforcement.
For Audrey Malone, the board found four problems with her case against Officer Williams, including false imprisonment. The review of the case, from ACRB and the police department itself, revealed many problems with the incident. But the finding didn't make much difference. Williams quit the force.
"Was he fired?" asked reporter Sally Sears to Police Professional Standards Commander Carven Tyus.
"No Ma'am. He was not fired."
Ms. Malone is pondering a law suit, and the Citizen Review Board is airing fresh complaints to restore trust in law enforcement.
